Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) PT Raised to $23.00 at Northland Securities

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price objective upped by Northland Securities from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.26 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Campos sold 30,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $509,140.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,326 shares of company stock worth $2,255,546 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $44,748,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,545,000 after buying an additional 2,967,783 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,925,000 after buying an additional 2,868,533 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,359,000 after buying an additional 487,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $7,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

