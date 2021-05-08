Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico Sells 1,000 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $88,910.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Andrew D’amico sold 3,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $301,140.00.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $86.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 481.94 and a beta of 0.84. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $50.67 and a one year high of $104.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VICR shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,233,000 after buying an additional 90,837 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 958,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,405,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 1,364.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,418,000 after buying an additional 607,234 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,664,000 after buying an additional 131,645 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $17,595,000. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

