Vigilare Wealth Management Has $324,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,694,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,397,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $36,032,921. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $857.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $790.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $765.56. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $501.13 and a 12-month high of $893.79. The firm has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

