Vigilare Wealth Management Invests $250,000 in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 1,450.7% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth $1,794,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 25.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $31.02 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $132.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

