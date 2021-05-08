Vigilare Wealth Management Makes New $311,000 Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,534,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $921,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 42,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $149.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.93. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $81.09 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.96.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

