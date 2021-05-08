Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised their target price on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen increased their price target on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $311.97 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $154.52 and a 52 week high of $388.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.91.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $2,303,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total value of $532,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,359,118.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,625. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

