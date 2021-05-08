Vigilare Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its stake in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,150 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management owned approximately 0.16% of Marker Therapeutics worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

MRKR stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marker Therapeutics news, insider Juan Vera purchased 571,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,564,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,487,852.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter L. Hoang purchased 142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 332,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,142,855 shares of company stock worth $14,249,996 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRKR shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

