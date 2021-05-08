Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 167 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 1.6% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.23.

NYSE:HD opened at $339.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.20 and a fifty-two week high of $339.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $314.30 and its 200 day moving average is $282.66.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.