Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,589,000 after buying an additional 194,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,512,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 585,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after buying an additional 323,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 584,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after buying an additional 322,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at $173,235,101.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock worth $200,490,240. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $19.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). On average, equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

