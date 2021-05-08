Visa (NYSE:V) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

V has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $246.32.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V opened at $232.12 on Wednesday. Visa has a 1-year low of $173.82 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.71 and a 200 day moving average of $211.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,036 shares of company stock valued at $32,458,680 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.