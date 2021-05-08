Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Mizuho

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $246.32.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock opened at $232.12 on Tuesday. Visa has a 1 year low of $173.82 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.21. The company has a market capitalization of $453.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,036 shares of company stock valued at $32,458,680 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,273,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $254,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,593 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Visa by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,479 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Visa by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,226 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 35,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.