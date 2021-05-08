Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The company has a market cap of $118.56 million, a P/E ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Vista Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Gold by 368.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 110,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Gold by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

