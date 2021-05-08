Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) to post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.29). Vivint Smart Home posted earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($0.80). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vivint Smart Home.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $332.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.87 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVNT. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 796,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,302,000 after purchasing an additional 552,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 74,890 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 16,553 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,110. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. Vivint Smart Home has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

