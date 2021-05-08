Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VLPNY. Erste Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. AlphaValue raised shares of Voestalpine to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Voestalpine from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Voestalpine from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Voestalpine currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

VLPNY stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 576. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Voestalpine had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Research analysts predict that Voestalpine will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

