Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €295.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €295.00 ($347.06) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.98% from the stock’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €254.07 ($298.90).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €210.75 ($247.94) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €230.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €174.67. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion and a PE ratio of 12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

