VouchForMe Hits Market Cap of $958,814.26 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, VouchForMe has traded down 11% against the US dollar. VouchForMe has a market cap of $958,814.26 and $1,672.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00080495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00021087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00064531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00102467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.34 or 0.00758341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,441.54 or 0.09204090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.