Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Raised to $220.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $191.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $192.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.16.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,528,000 after purchasing an additional 597,651 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,946,000 after buying an additional 107,940 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,634,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,390,000 after buying an additional 64,999 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,021,000 after buying an additional 20,953 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,711,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

