VYNE Therapeutics Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.38) Per Share (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will earn ($1.38) per share for the year.

VYNE has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $13.20.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $38,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. 50.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $3,670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

