VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.63. 1,826,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,309. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $3,670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VYNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. VYNE Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

