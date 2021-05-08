Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €133.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €128.64 ($151.34).

WCH stock opened at €124.25 ($146.18) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 26.58. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €48.84 ($57.46) and a 12 month high of €133.00 ($156.47). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €123.24 and its 200 day moving average is €112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

