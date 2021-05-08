Warburg Research Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €87.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on COP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Baader Bank set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €81.20 ($95.53).

Shares of ETR COP opened at €65.15 ($76.65) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.32. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €62.70 ($73.76) and a 1 year high of €85.40 ($100.47). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €73.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €76.02.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

