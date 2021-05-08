Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) VP Sells $300,825.00 in Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
WCN stock opened at $123.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $124.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 158.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.79.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1,637.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
