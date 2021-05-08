Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Waste Management by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,679 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Waste Management by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,906,000 after purchasing an additional 477,574 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Waste Management by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,952,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,247,000 after purchasing an additional 474,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $141.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.13 and a 12-month high of $142.40.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,812 shares of company stock worth $4,353,766 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

