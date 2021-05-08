Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.150-2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $603.18 million-$623.98 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $596.35 million.Waters also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.850-10.050 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a c rating to an a- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $249.56.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $314.65 on Friday. Waters has a 1 year low of $171.38 and a 1 year high of $315.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.84.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

