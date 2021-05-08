We Are One Seven LLC Buys 53 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,321,000 after buying an additional 130,648 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after acquiring an additional 374,417 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,766,000 after acquiring an additional 112,764 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 537,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,599,000 after acquiring an additional 106,828 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after acquiring an additional 281,553 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.10.

In related news, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $83,873.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares in the company, valued at $9,789,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HII opened at $216.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.68. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $222.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.