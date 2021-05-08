We Are One Seven LLC Has $428,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 44.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Aptiv by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Aptiv by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 871,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.90.

Aptiv stock opened at $148.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.59. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $160.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

