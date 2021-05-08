We Are One Seven LLC Invests $417,000 in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,842 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Riot Blockchain by 2,041.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the first quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Riot Blockchain by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIOT opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.65 and a beta of 4.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85. Riot Blockchain, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $79.50.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 250.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.