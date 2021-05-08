We Are One Seven LLC Makes New $401,000 Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 90,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 45,372 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,159,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,834,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,526,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $59.91 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $59.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average is $56.04.

