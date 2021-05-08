We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 8,775 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.5% of We Are One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM opened at $161.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $488.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.45 and its 200-day moving average is $134.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.