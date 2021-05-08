We Are One Seven LLC Purchases Shares of 2,235 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,235 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SEA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

NYSE:SE opened at $240.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.73 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.