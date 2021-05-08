We Are One Seven LLC Sells 404 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWT. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth $522,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

Shares of EWT opened at $64.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.68. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

