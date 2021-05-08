Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 1,933 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 158.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after buying an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Mastercard by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,387,000 after buying an additional 965,165 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,662,000 after buying an additional 955,826 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in Mastercard by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,426,000 after buying an additional 482,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total transaction of $19,085,256.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,210,635 shares in the company, valued at $36,106,642,580.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,803 shares of company stock worth $94,686,848. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $375.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.00. The company has a market cap of $372.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $263.96 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

