Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 1,244 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

ARKW opened at $137.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.18 and a 200 day moving average of $148.26. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $67.27 and a 12 month high of $191.13.

