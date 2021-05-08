Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 5,610 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 132.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $137.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $155.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.