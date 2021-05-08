Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 79.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,322 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $913,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $22.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.27. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.