Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT opened at $390.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $376.41 and a 200 day moving average of $357.40. The company has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.