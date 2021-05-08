Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 2,337 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

PSK stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.51.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

