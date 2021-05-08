Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,251 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,728 shares of company stock worth $7,215,210. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

Shares of ILMN opened at $383.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 89.08, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $400.23 and its 200-day moving average is $381.87. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

