Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Invests $29,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

NYSE C opened at $75.08 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $156.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

