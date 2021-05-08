Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Takes $208,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $339.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $314.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $226.20 and a one year high of $339.81.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.23.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

