Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $274,000 Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,686 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $110.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.47 and a 200-day moving average of $103.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,957 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

