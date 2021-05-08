Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $306,000 Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.86.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $244.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 57,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.87, for a total transaction of $13,632,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,574 shares of company stock worth $15,116,240. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

