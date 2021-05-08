Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $267,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,707 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,173 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 28,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,607 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $82.65 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $82.66. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.