Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.79.

Shares of PNC opened at $198.91 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.27 and a 52-week high of $199.19. The company has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.