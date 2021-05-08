Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 26,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,039,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,769,000 after buying an additional 119,447 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $1,318,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $11,939,000. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STLD stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.97 and a twelve month high of $63.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

