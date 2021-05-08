Wedbush Upgrades Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) to Outperform

Wedbush upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $88.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

FATE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.33.

NASDAQ FATE traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $76.49. 792,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,967. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $121.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.96.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $2,514,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,414,670.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,653,058 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

