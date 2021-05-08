Wedbush Weighs in on The Gap, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Gap in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding expects that the apparel retailer will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Gap’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get The Gap alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on GPS. UBS Group raised their target price on The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 46,452 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in The Gap by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of The Gap by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 81,406 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in The Gap by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 4,477 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $142,368.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 474,440 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,680. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.