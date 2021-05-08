Weibo (WB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Weibo to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $513.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Weibo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WB stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.48. Weibo has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC upped their price target on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.07.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

