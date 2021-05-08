Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $265.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $246.32.

Visa stock opened at $232.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 1-year low of $173.82 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,721.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,036 shares of company stock worth $32,458,680 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,273,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $254,640,000 after buying an additional 24,593 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,479 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,226 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 35,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

