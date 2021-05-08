Wells Fargo & Company Raises Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $321.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $295.50.

Shares of PEN opened at $271.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,005.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $161.11 and a 12 month high of $314.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.22.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Penumbra will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $985,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Penumbra by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

